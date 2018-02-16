Tour promotes high-paying machine jobs in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson-area high school students are touring Southern Arizona manufacturing companies Friday.

It's part of the Pima County Youth Career Connect project to get kids on a career path in industrial technologies.

The Pima County One-Stop Career Center and Southern Arizona Manufacturing Partners organized the event.

"The goal is that students who take part in the tours will enroll in STEM career pathways including machining courses at their high school. Manufacturers believe the tours are an important step to keep more machining jobs in the United States," a media release from Pima County explained.

This year, 140 Sunnyside High School students tour 10 manufacturers, including: