Totally Tucson things to do with the kiddos during Rodeo Break

The Tucson Rodeo has returned to South Sixth Avenue and East Irvington Road for another glorious year of bucking, riding and roping.

For fans of the sport, those folks with big shiny belt buckles, cowboy hats and line-dancing skills, the rodeo grounds are the place to be through Sunday.

For Tucson parents who don’t do the rodeo, but whose kids are off on Thursday and Friday in honor of the event, being saddled with the task of finding fun activities for the children can be daunting.

Need some ideas? Try these on for size.

Flandrau Science Center and Planetarium

1601 E University Blvd on the University of Arizona campus; flandrau.org

Flandrau Science Center on the University of Arizona campus will be open during rodeo break. In addition to its regular exhibits, including its Undersea Discovery section, its planetarium will have a full day of programming on both Thursday and Friday, including showings of “Big Bird’s One World, One Sky” and “Perfect Little Planet.”

Flandrau is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is $24 for adults and $16 for children ages 3-15 if you want to see both a show and the exhibits. If you want to do just one or the other, admission is $12 for adults and $8 for children.

Children’s Museum Tucson

200 S. Sixth Ave.; childrensmuseumtucson.org

The Children’s Museum downtown will be keeping with the rodeo theme with a bandana-decorating activity, taking place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22. Admission is pay-what-you-wish.

Trail Dust Town

6541 E. Tanque Verde Road; traildusttown.com

It will be rodeo fun for the whole family at Trail Dust Town on Friday, Feb. 23, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The Western-themed attraction will have Billy Gunnz playing country music, snacks and drinks at the Cowboy Cart, $8 unlimited amusement ride wristbands, and stunt shows. Admission into Trail Dust Town is free.

Madera Canyon

About 14 miles east of the Interstate 19's Continental Road exit (63); bit.ly/4bK4KTy

Located in the Santa Rita Mountains, south of Tucson, Madera Canyon offers an alternative to an often-busy Mt. Lemmon. The canyon has picnic areas and hiking trails, and not an Xbox in site, which means your kids will be forced to enjoy the great outdoors for at least an hour or two without distraction.

Wild turkeys are a regular sight at the Canyon. And the Friends of Madera Canyon recently posted on their Facebook page that the area is starting to wake up for spring. Day use is $8 per vehicle.