Tortolita students hear from WWII veterans

MARANA, Ariz. - Tortolita Middle School students heard first hand Thursday from a group of World War II and Korean War veterans.

It's part of their curriculum studying the most widespread and deadliest war in history, according to a media release from Marana Unified School District.

The students heard stories from the from U.S. Army Air Corpsman Art Ehramijian. He was supposed to head to India but instead was stationed with his company in Iran. His company served under U.S. Army Forces in the Middle East (later known as Persian Gulf Command) and was a U.S. supply line for Russia.

A large variety of artifacts, representative of the war years, including uniforms, a jeep, and other machinery was on display.