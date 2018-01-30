Top spellers compete at Marana District Spelling Bee

Gabrielle Ortega
6:56 AM, Jan 30, 2018

The best Marana Unified School District spellers will compete Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Mountain View High School will welcome the top 30 spellers from Marana Unified School District to compete in the annual District Spelling Bee on Tuesday, January 30, 2018.

The top four winners of the District Spelling Bee will represent Marana school district in the Pima County Spelling Bee to be held on Saturday, February 24, 2017 at 10:00am at the Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind, Berger Center for the Performing Arts. From there, the winners will head to the Arizona State Spelling Bee. 

Each year, 27 students from across the state compete to determine who will represent Arizona in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top