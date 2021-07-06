Watch
Top elected officials on Hopi reservation seek second term

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jul 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-06 15:38:38-04

KYKOTSMOVI, Ariz. (AP) — The top two elected officials on the Hopi reservation are seeking another term in office. The Hopi Election Board has certified the candidates for the election scheduled later this year.

Current Chairman Tim Nuvangyaoma is among four people seeking the chairman's post. The tribe's primary election is set for Sept. 9. Current Vice Chairman Clark Tenakhongva is one of two seeking that post. Both vice chairman hopefuls will automatically move on to the November general election.

The Hopi chairman and vice chairman run separately. Much of their authority comes from the Tribal Council, which functions like a city government.

