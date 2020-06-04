Top Arizona law official says police reforms needed

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general is calling for a series of police reforms he says are needed in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Mark Brnovich sent a letter Thursday to Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP House and Senate leaders saying he reacted to the video of Floyd’s death “with shock and outrage.” He says the death should serve as a catalyst for positive reforms. He wants outside investigations of police shootings, mandatory cultural and deescalation training.

Minority Democrats in the Legislature want Ducey to call a special session on those items and more reforms.

