'Tombstone Welcomes You Back' event for Memorial Day weekend

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — The town of Tombstone is hosting Tombstone Vigilettes for the event, 'Tombstone Welcomes You Back' this weekend.

Tombstone Vigilettes are providing guests with one "no purchase necessary" raffle ticket. The Vigilettes will be set up at a booth located at 510 E. Allen Street.

Raffle tickets are also available from each participating store for any purchases over $25.

Participating stores:

Arlene's/Branding Iron

Crazy Annie's Bordelio & Saloon

D'Ambrose Custom Saddles

Doc Holiday Saloon

Ethan's Coffee Corner

Good Enough Mine & Trolley Tours

Gunfight Palace

Lilly's Tombstone Memories

Miss Kitty's

Mario's Bakery Cafe

Nora's Place

Poncho Vega's Guns & Cowboy Leather

Puny Johns BBQ

Purgatory Leather

Russel's Roadrunner

Silver Jills Trading Co. & J L Silver Co.

Silver Strike Winery

Superstition Sue Gifts

The Crystal Palace Saloon

The Saloon Theatre

Tombstone Antique Mall

Tombstone Boarding House Inn

Tombstone Miners Cabins

Tombstone Photos

Vintage Cowgirls of Tombstone

Vogan's Alley Bsitro

Wizard's Workshop

Wyatt Earp's Oriental Saloon & Theater

Guests who stay over Friday or Saturday at participating hotels will receive four tickets the morning after their stay.

Tombstone Vigiletteswill draw tickets Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.:

· There will be two third place winners who will receive $50 each

· Second place winner will receive $100

· Frist place winner will receive $200