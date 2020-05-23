'Tombstone Welcomes You Back' event for Memorial Day weekend

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. — The town of Tombstone is hosting Tombstone Vigilettes for the event, 'Tombstone Welcomes You Back' this weekend.
Tombstone Vigilettes are providing guests with one "no purchase necessary" raffle ticket. The Vigilettes will be set up at a booth located at 510 E. Allen Street.
Raffle tickets are also available from each participating store for any purchases over $25.
Participating stores:
- Arlene's/Branding Iron
- Crazy Annie's Bordelio & Saloon
- D'Ambrose Custom Saddles
- Doc Holiday Saloon
- Ethan's Coffee Corner
- Good Enough Mine & Trolley Tours
- Gunfight Palace
- Lilly's Tombstone Memories
- Miss Kitty's
- Mario's Bakery Cafe
- Nora's Place
- Poncho Vega's Guns & Cowboy Leather
- Puny Johns BBQ
- Purgatory Leather
- Russel's Roadrunner
- Silver Jills Trading Co. & J L Silver Co.
- Silver Strike Winery
- Superstition Sue Gifts
- The Crystal Palace Saloon
- The Saloon Theatre
- Tombstone Antique Mall
- Tombstone Boarding House Inn
- Tombstone Miners Cabins
- Tombstone Photos
- Vintage Cowgirls of Tombstone
- Vogan's Alley Bsitro
- Wizard's Workshop
- Wyatt Earp's Oriental Saloon & Theater
Guests who stay over Friday or Saturday at participating hotels will receive four tickets the morning after their stay.
Tombstone Vigiletteswill draw tickets Saturday and Sunday at 3:30 p.m.:
· There will be two third place winners who will receive $50 each
· Second place winner will receive $100
· Frist place winner will receive $200