Tombstone Unified post signs of armed staff

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. - In the heels of marches happening across the country regarding safer schools - Tombstone Unified School district has posted warning signs for anyone trying to put their students in danger.

The signs read, "WARNING - Some T.U.S.D staff maybe armed and will use whatever force necessary to protect our students."

Nathan Nelson is a parent to two teenagers at Tombstone High and says as long as the teachers are properly trained he's okay with them being armed. "We need to be able to protect ourselves and our students shouldn't have to go to school in fear about someone coming in and being hostile snd maybe taking a life."

Nelson says, there are pros and cons. "I also feel that hopefully it doesn't become an intimidation factor," says Nelson.

Others who didn't want to share their name says, "I think it depends on the teacher and whether the teacher is accustomed to using a firearm or anything else that would be considered using force. Depends on the individual."

Students at Tombstone says, "I am freaking out that we have guns in school but it makes me feel safer seeing Marshals at school and that teachers carry."

KGUN9 reached out to the Superintendent, Robert Devere, he says he won't comment on the signs but says the district has the right to protect their student body.