Tombstone Marshal's Office looking for car theft suspect

Tombstone Marshal's Office
Tombstone Marshal's Office and other law enforcement agencies in Cochise County are looking for a man who fled a stolen car during a traffic stop at East Fremont and North Ninth Street in Tombstone.

The marshal's office was made aware of a stolen vehicle in the area Friday morning, according to a social media post from TMO.

The marshal's office initiated a traffic stop at Ninth and Fremont at which point the suspect fled on foot, the post said.

TMO said there is no immediate threat, but Walter J. Meyer elementary school has been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

The full photo is below:

