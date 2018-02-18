Tombstone fundraising for big summer event to drive tourism

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. - Known by many as, "The Town Too Tough to Die," Tombstone has a weak spot, too.

"Without tourism, Tombstone is in trouble," Mayor Dusty Escapule said.

The mayor explained the shows, events, and parades that often go down Allen St. help keep the old western town alive. When there aren't events and the street is quiet, that's when things get tough, according to Escapule.

"What happens is, Tombstone doesn't have any money," Escapule said. "The merchants don't have any money, and it's not a good thing. It's not good."

That's why Gordon Anderson and the Tombstone Lions Club are putting on a big summer event to celebrate the city's culture, and Hollywood history. There will be three parts: the buffalo soldier parade, the 2nd Amendment City parade, and the 25th anniversary of the movie Tombstone.

"People can expect fun, people can expect celebrities," Anderson said. "People can expect a really good parade."

So far, they have a few big names locked in, including Michael Biehn, Peter Sherayko, and Catherine Hardwicke. However, they'd like to have as many people from the movie as possible there in town.

Anderson says they're fundraising, to hopefully ink a few more movie stars, in the hopes that more people will come to the event this summer. More people in town means more money in town.

"An event like this will bring national, even international attention to our great city," Anderson said. "And our great brand. I don't think there's a greater brand than Tombstone, Arizona."

Anderson said they are grateful for any and all donations, even if it's just a few bucks -- it goes towards bettering the town too tough to die.

If you'd like to contribute, you can mail a check to the Tombstone Lions Club at P.O. Box 538, Tombstone, AZ 85638.