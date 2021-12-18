Watch
Tohono O’odham Police search for missing 4-year-old boy

Tohono O’odham Nation Office of Emergency Management/Facebook
A 4-year-old boy was reported missing in the San Isidro area of the Schuk Toak District at around 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Tohono O’odham Nation Office of Emergency Management.
Posted at 9:33 AM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 11:38:46-05

SELLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — Authorities are asking for help in the search for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Members of the community may expect heavy law enforcement presence in the area while the search continues.

The Tohono O’odham Police Department along with its partner agencies are assisting in the search.

