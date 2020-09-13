Tohono O'Odham Police officer laid to rest

TUCSON, Ariz. — Emotion filled the memorial service to honor fallen Tohono O'Odham Police Department officer Bryan Brown Saturday morning.

The officer known to have an undeniable bond with the community was met with full honors from police honor guards from multiple agencies around the State of Arizona.

His daughter remembered her father and the love he had for his work. She explained that although her father is no longer with us, she and her family will give their best efforts to be the people he wanted them to be.

“I’d like to thank my dad for being the man that he was. He loved each of us and was a good example of a kind and caring human being. We will deeply miss his love and influence in each of our lives,” expressed Cheyenne Hoover.

Her speech was met with a eulogy from his colleague who explained just how much he loved his family.

“This job is taxing. Your father worked hard. There were a lot of days that he missed. But he didn't miss it because he didn't want to be with you guys. It was a bigger calling. It was a greater calling. And it was to ensure that you guys were going to be able to live in a community that was safe and have the things to take care of. Your father missed every minute that he wasn't with you and don't forget that he'd show pictures from every trip that he was on," said Matt Hall, supervisory special agent.

Hall went on to shed light on Brown's 19 years as a police officer and eight years in the Army. He also recalled the last ten years Brown spent as a school resource officer. He said Brown went above and beyond for them because he genuinely cared about them.

“When graduation was canceled due to COVID. He personally delivered diplomas to students to make sure that their accomplishments were not forgotten,” he said.

Brown's Chief Elton Begay recalled just how beloved his long-time officer was.

"We are doing full patrol. Young voices, young and old voices from all around were yelling —'Hey Officer Brown.' I looked at him and I thought, 'Wait a minute. This is my community. This is my district. I'm the home team. You're the visitor.' He just laughed. I looked at him and told him, 'Well Bryan, you earned it,'" said Chief Begay.

One thing is certain, Officer Brown’s legacy will live on. He is survived by his wife, seven children, four step-children, several grandchildren, father, and siblings.