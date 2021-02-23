Tohono O'odham man sentenced to 24 months prison for assault with a knife

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tohono O'odham man is sentenced to prison for assault with a knife, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Arizona said Feb. 19.

Last week, 41-year-old James Seota-Felix was sentenced to 24 months in prison, which is followed by three years supervised release, according the DOA.

On September 28, 2020, Seota-Felix plead guilty to one count assault with a dangerous weapon.

On June 27, 2019, he was in an altercation with a opposing gang affiliate in which Seota-Felix stabbed the victim in the face.

According to the DOA says Seota-Felix is a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation.

The investigation was conducted by FBI and the Tohono O’odham Police Department.