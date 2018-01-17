Toddler learning to speak by singing along to music

A 2-year-old boy and his big sister have a special bond. Bo Gray is learning how to speak with the help of his sister, Lydia, through music.

Bo has down syndrome and doesn't talk very much. But his family is using music to teach him how to speak. Doctors said the toddler wouldn't be able to speak for a few more years, but Bo has mastered about a dozen words through music.

His family says that his first word was three months ago: "happy."

He likes to sing along to this: "You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You make me happy, when skies are grey. You'll never know dear, how much I love you. Please don't take my sunshine away."