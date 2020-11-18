TODAY: TUSD hosting no-cost vaccination clinic for students

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District is offering a one-stop vaccination clinic Wednesday.

At no cost, students can receive the following shots: Flu, Tdap, MCV4, and HPV9. Other vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis, the district said.

The clinic will begin will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at Southwest Family Resource Center (6855 S. Mark Rd).

What to bring:

• Parents must be present for children under the age of 18

• All recommended vaccines, as well as flu shots for adults and children,will be available.

• Insurance will be billed for those who are covered.

• Picture IDs, insurance cards, and immunization records.