TODAY: TUSD hosting no-cost vaccination clinic for students

<p>The flu shot, not the nasal mist, is first choice for children 6 months and older, pediatrics group says.</p>
Posted at 9:55 AM, Nov 18, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson Unified School District is offering a one-stop vaccination clinic Wednesday.

At no cost, students can receive the following shots: Flu, Tdap, MCV4, and HPV9. Other vaccinations will also be available on a limited basis, the district said.

The clinic will begin will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at Southwest Family Resource Center (6855 S. Mark Rd).

What to bring:

• Parents must be present for children under the age of 18
• All recommended vaccines, as well as flu shots for adults and children,will be available.
• Insurance will be billed for those who are covered.
• Picture IDs, insurance cards, and immunization records.

