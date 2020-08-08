TMC's window visitation uplifting patients and families

TUCSON, Ariz. — At the start of the pandemic, we told you how Tucson Medical Center was able to still have visitors come to the hospital through patio-window visits.

In March, hospitals nationwide put a ban or restricted patient visitation. TMC has patios and courtyards, which allowed the hospital to offer a unique visiting option for the more than 200 rooms that have outside facing windows.

"When we started, we had, you know, a dozen or so a day and now we see over 150 window visits per day and it has been really helpful for families and loved ones to connect,” said Mimi Coomler, TMC’s chief operating officer.

TMC said its proud to give families the opportunity to physically see how their loved one is doing through a window instead of just virtually.

"Coming into the northeast entrance, they will escort you. It’s helpful if you have your phone with you so you can connect and have audio and visits last anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours,” said Coomler.

Coomler said the window visits have been helpful for patients, giving them uplifted spirits.

"It is going a long way for helping with the healing process to have window visitation. Just sighs of relief, tears of relief when they can actually see their husband or children through the window,” said Coomler.

But of course, there are difficult moments happening as well.

"As patients are dying, we do everything we can to incorporate face-to-face or personal time, in that situation, but there are often window visits that are a part of that, too. Some of those conversations where loved ones have the opportunity to say bye are happening at the window,” said Coomler.

If you want to visit a loved one staying at TMC, contact the patients' care team.