TUCSON, Ariz. — Tucson is getting a new hospital.

TMC Healthcare, which operates Tucson Medical Center, announced plans to open a 60-bed hospital in southeast in Tucson in 2023.

The new facility will be at the TMC Rincon Health Campus near Drexel and Houghton Roads, TMC said in a news release Tuesday.

The 150,000-square-foot hospital is expected to cost $80 million, TMC said.