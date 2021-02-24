2021 TMC Mega Raffle officially sold out

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center's Mega Raffle has officially sold out.

The Mega Raffle has generated nearly $9 million since it started almost a decade ago.

The raffle's executive director says support for this year's event has been unmatched.

Executive Director of the Mega Raffle Kathy Rice said "The TMC Mega Raffle for this year sold out in record time. Some lucky winner is going to have the option of choosing that beautiful AF Sterling Home or taking the cash option of $625,000. This is our 9th raffle, and we have been able to give back to Tucson Medical Center $9 million since the project began."

The 50-50 raffle is over $900,000 with over 2,700 prizes, the first grand prize is a home in the Sierra Morado neighborhood of Tucson, and the second grand prize is a brand new 2021 Audi E-Tron!

The early bird first prize is a 2021 Cadillac XT6, and the early birder second prize is a 2021 Land Rover Defender.

Other prize include 12 new cars, 12 luxury vacations for two, cash prizes, electronics, housewares, and jewelry.

The drawings for all winners will now be held on March 10.