TMC hosting baby photo contest, how to sign up

Posted at 1:31 PM, Jul 06, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center is looking to feature your little bundle of joy in an upcoming contest.

The hospital is hosting a baby photo campaign for any baby born there in the last 18 months.

The winners will receive a "special baby package" and a professional photo session. TMC will also feature each baby on its social media platforms.

How to sign up:

There are three ways to enter the contest.

  • Go online to tmcaz.com/babyphoto to submit the picture and answer a few questions
  • Post your favorite photo on social media using #TMCBaby
  • Email a photo of your newborn to baby@tmcaz.com (make sure to include the baby's name, date of birth, a phone number, and what made their birth day so special)
