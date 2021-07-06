TMC hosting baby photo contest, how to sign up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center is looking to feature your little bundle of joy in an upcoming contest.

The hospital is hosting a baby photo campaign for any baby born there in the last 18 months.

The winners will receive a "special baby package" and a professional photo session. TMC will also feature each baby on its social media platforms.

How to sign up:

There are three ways to enter the contest.