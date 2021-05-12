TMC breaks ground on new surgery center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Medical Center broke ground Tuesday on a new surgery center.

The 17,000 square-foot center is at their Rincon Campus on the southeast side of Tucson.

It'll have room for future growth and will provide additional medical and surgical services for the area---offering a convenient option for procedures.

TMC CEO Judy Rich "It's a very efficient way to have surgery as an outpatient. It's small, you can park right here in the parking lot, walk in, have your surgery, recover quickly, and go home. It's really the way that surgery is happening now."

The new center will include pediatric and adult surgery.

Last year, TMC also announced a new 60-bed hospital for the site, which is expected to open in 2023.