Tina Sweeney ready to become Phoenix's 1st female Postmaster

Posted at 6:11 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 09:11:01-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Tina Sweeney is scheduled to be sworn in Friday as Phoenix’s first female Postmaster. Sweeney is in her 29th year as a postal employee.

She began her postal career in June 1992 in Utah. She also was Postmaster in the Phoenix suburb of Peoria and most recently manager of Post Office Operations in Arizona. In her role as Phoenix Postmaster, Sweeney will oversee more than 1,400 employees who work at 19 stations, branches and retail units.

She also is responsible for delivery operations which includes more than 790 city and rural routes servicing over 694,000 delivery points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

