TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Ready to shop and help the Tucson community at the same time?

It's time for the annual Just Between Friends event.

Families can shop and save 50 to 90 percent off retail prices on things like clothes, toys, electronics, furniture, and much more.

The sale is happening at the Tucson Convention Center from now until Saturday, January 20.

Admission is free Friday and Saturday.