TUCSON, Ariz. - Get your hats, boots, and saddles ready; it's time for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Rodeo Parade.

Over 200 non-motorized floats will be on display along the one and one-half mile parade route beginning at 9 a.m.

The route begins at Park Avenue and Ajo Way, continues south to Irvington Road, then heads west on Irvington Road to South 6th Avenue.

Tickets for Grandstand seating at Irvington and South 6th Ave, $10 adults, $5 kids under 13.

You can call (520) 294-1280 for grandstand tickets.

Viewing for the parade is available along both sides of the route.

