Tickets and packages for 2022 Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament on sale

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tickets for the 2022 Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament and Concert are now on sale.
The tournament is scheduled to be played February 25-27 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course .
The tournament features an 81 player field competing for a $1.7 million purse.
For more information on ticket prices and concert packages, you can click here.
