Tickets and packages for 2022 Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament on sale

Tickets for 2022 Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament now available
Posted at 6:32 AM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 09:33:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tickets for the 2022 Cologuard Classic Golf Tournament and Concert are now on sale.

The tournament is scheduled to be played February 25-27 at the Omni Tucson National Resort's Catalina Course .

The tournament features an 81 player field competing for a $1.7 million purse.

For more information on ticket prices and concert packages, you can click here.

