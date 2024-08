TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been placed southeast of Tucson in areas including Tanque Verde, Vail, Sahuarita, and Nogales, according to the NWS Tucson.

Addiontionally, the NWS announced a Flash Flood Warning in Vail and areas north until 5:45 p.m.

RADAR PHOTO / NWS TUCSON