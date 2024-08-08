UPDATE: Weather warnings placed in Tucson area on Thursday afternoon

UPDATE 5:05

According to the NWS, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended into Marana until 5:30 p.m.

Flood warnings have been placed in Tucson until 6:45 p.m.

——————

UPDATE 4:45

According to the NWS, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been extended into South Tucson until 5:00 p.m. This storm can contain wind gusts to 70 MPH.

——————

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been placed in Tucson until 5:00 p.m., according to NWS Tucson.

Current NWS radar shows scattered storms across southeast Arizona. Storms are approaching Tucson from the south and will likely impact the city over the next couple of hours.

According to NWS Tucson, the main threats will be heavy rainfall of 0.50"-1.0", small hail, and wind gusts to 45 mph.