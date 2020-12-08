Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show flies on for April 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show is still scheduled for April 2021 at the Davis-Monthan Air Force base.

The family-friendly air show will kick off the weekend of April 24-25, according to Davis-Monthan. Normally, the DM has one air show every two years, but leaders will be announcing a final decision on this soon.

Davis-Monthan released this statement:

Our Air Show is scheduled for April 2021 and we typically have one every two years. However, our leadership will be making a decision on it in the near future, and we will ensure the media and public are notified on the decision.

