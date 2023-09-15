Three TUSD schools implement, lift lockdowns after reports of gunfire in surrounding neighborhoods

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three Tucson Unified Schools located near downtown in the historic barrio neighborhoods went on lockdown Thursday morning, according to TUSD and Tucson Police.

TUSD says the lockdowns were implemented out of an abundance of caution after police received reports of a man nearby firing a gun in the air around 7:30 a.m.

Drachman Montessori Magnet School, 1085 S. 10th Ave.; Ochoa Community School, 101 W. 25th St.; and Carrillo K-5 Magnet School, 440 S. Main Ave., were on lockdown for about 15 minutes, according to TUSD staff.

TUSD told KGUN 9 this morning students and staff were safe. Families of Drachman, Ochoa and Carrillo schools were notified this morning of the situation with the following message:

This morning our school was under safety mode while Tucson Police worked a situation in the neighborhood. The safety mode lasted about 15 minutes and TPD cleared the area.



Classes continue as normal, all students and staff are safe.

Police say they found no suspect, and say as of now they know of no resulting injuries from the gunfire.