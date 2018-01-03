Three suspects broke into local pharmacy, stole more than $1,000 and caused thousands in damage

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - More than $1,000 dollars was stolen at a local pharmacy and the suspects left the business owner paying thousands of dollars in damage.

"You feel violated," said Dana Reed-Kane, owner of Reed's Compounding Pharmacy near Speedway and Country Club. "Nobody likes to be you know broken into and people steal and be in your place of business."

Last month, surveillance cameras throughout the pharmacy caught three people walking around outside and then smashing the front door.

Once inside, video shows them proceeding to open drawers and refrigerators. They then kick a door down and steal money.

"The hardest thing was the vandalism that occurred," she said. "When they came back in an attempt to disarm our alarm they took a crowbar and smashed the phone system and part of the alarm sirens and trying to silence the alarms."

According to security camera video the suspects were in the pharmacy for about three minutes. Reed-Kane says they didn't access patient records or medications.

"I would like these guys to be caught," she said. "You know it seems we are finding businesses broken into every day or several times a week and it's a hardship for a small business to have to undergo the expenses not to mention the damage."

Reed-Kane added she installed a louder siren, strobe lights, and security glass, and plans to get higher-censored cameras.

She is warning people to be on the lookout when driving around at night and if something looks suspicious call police and report it.