Three places serving Thanksgiving dinners to those in need

TUCSON, Ariz.(KGUN) — On Wednesday, November 24th, The Gospel Rescue Mission volunteers will be serving up a tradition Thanksgiving dinner to hundreds. This year's Blessings To Go meal will be served at the H.S. Lopez Family Foundation Center of Opportunity at 4550 S. Palo Verde Rd. The ready-to-heat-and-eat meals will be handed out in the Thanksgiving banquet-style drive through. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army will be serving up their Thanksgiving Day meal on Thursday, November 25th at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. They are located at 1145 E. Fort Lowell Rd. The meal is served from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Salvation Army expects to feed about 600 people.

The Lot on 22nd will also be serving up a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, November 25th at their location 4431 E. 22nd St. They do expect to serve 140 people, mostly families. The meal is served from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

If you are in need a hot, free meal, there are about a dozen locations in Tucson serving. These meals are served at specific hours throughout the week, inlcuding, Casa Maria Soup Kitchen at 325 E. 25th St. They are closed on Thanksgiving.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

