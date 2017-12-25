Three people sent to hospital in Christmas Eve crash

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A two-vehicle crash near River Rd. and 1st Ave. sent two people with serious injuries and a third person with minor injuries to the hospital late Christmas Eve night.

Officials say the crash pushed one of the cars into the front yard of a home at the intersection of E. Bromley St. and N. Fontana Ave. This made a sound loud enough to draw people out of their homes nearby to investigate.

One woman was trapped in her car and had to be extracted, according to Capt. Brian Keeley with Northwest Fire District.

Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are investigating the cause of the crash.

