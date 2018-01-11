Three people safe after attic fire at midtown home

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Everyone is safe following an attic fire at a midtown home.

Tucson Fire was called to the home near 22nd St. and Swan Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Attic fire near Douglas and Venice no injuries, firefighter are calling it under control #staysafetucson pic.twitter.com/0WXy4fKig3 — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) January 11, 2018

Fire crews were able to get the flames under control. No one was hurt.

Three people are displaced until power to the duplex can be restored.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.