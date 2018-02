TUCSON, Ariz - Firefighters responded to an apartment fire shortly after midnight Sunday on Tucson's south side.

According to Andy Skaggs, three people living on a second-floor unit saw a golf cart on fire and the flames climbing up the balcony to their apartments.

Firefighters responded quickly and were able to keep the fire out of the resident's apartments.

Two adults and one child were displaced due to utilities being damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.