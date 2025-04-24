Three PCSD deputies honored for pulling man from burning vehicle on Northside

Three Pima County Sheriff's deputies, Deputy Jorge Escamilla, Deputy Jon Iniguez, and Deputy Jesus Rodriguez, received Community Lifesaving Awards from Northwest Fire District, Tuesday, after saving a man from a burning car in January.

Deputies responded to a car crash near the intersection of River and La Cañada and arrived to find a fire in the passenger compartment of the car, according to a social media post from Northwest Fire.

Deputies used portable extinguishers to suppress the fire and pulled the driver from the vehicle, freeing him from the seat belt, the post said.

The driver was transported to Banner University Medical Center with several injuries, including burns and smoke inhalation injuries, the post said.

"Undoubtedly, had the deputies not acted as quickly and decisively as they did, the driver would not have survived," the Northwest Fire post said.