Three missing children last seen in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three children from Tucson were last seen Jan. 18, 2023, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The Center says 12-year-old West Amiya, 10-year-old Mayra and 7-year-old Wyatt Robinson may be in the Eloy area or farther away in Astoria, Oregon.

Each of the children is described by the Center as the following:

Amiya is 4'8", 110 pounds, brown hair and green eyes

Mayra is 4'8", 100 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes

Wyatt is 4'3", 55 pounds, blonde hair and hazel eyes

They may also be with their mother Raina Robinson.

Anyone who has seen the children is encouraged to call 1-800-843-5678 or the Tucson Police Department.