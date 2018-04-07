TUCSON, Ariz. - Sierra Vista police arrested 35-year-old James Hopkins early Thursday night after identifying him as a suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in Sierra Vista that morning around 4 a.m.

Officers on patrol at the time heard several shots fired but were unable to find the source when it happened. Evidence was gathered in the area of Silverwood Dr. and Cottonwood Dr.

The evidence showed that one car was pursuing another car when shots were fired repeatedly at the fleeing vehicle.

That same morning, detectives found bullet holes in a home on Cottonwood. No one in or around the home was injured.

Surveillance footage helped investigators identify Hopkins as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested during a traffic stop near S. Garden Ave. and Fry Blvd.

Hopkins was charged with two counts drive-by shooting, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of endangerment, and seven counts of discharging a firearm within the city limits. He is being held without bond at the Cochise County Jail.

Police also arrested two men who were in the car with Hopkins. They were also booked into Cochise County Jail.

36-year-old Curtis Winfield was charged with one count of possession of dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of illicit drug paraphernalia, and 22 counts of possession prescription-only drugs.

32-year-old Rashad Daniels, who is a parolee, was charged with one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of illicit drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

If you have any information or have damage to private property as a result of the gunfire, contact SVPD Detective Tom Ransford at (520)542-7500.