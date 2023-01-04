Three large groups of migrants found near Lukeville on New Year's

LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (KGUN) — Agents are finding migrants increasingly on a weekly basis. Recently, they encountered three large groups near Lukeville, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.

A total of 160 migrants made up the three groups when they were found between Sunday and Monday, says Chief Modlin.

There so many migrants, several Ajo Station agents were called in to take them into custody.

"Tucson Sector agents, especially those assigned to the Ajo Station, continue to encounter large groups on the border," writes Chief Modlin.

