TRAFFIC ALERT: Three lanes on I-10 at Prince Road blocked due to crash

KGUN 9 Digital Staff
5:47 PM, Feb 9, 2018
ARIZONA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

TUCSON, Ariz. - The three right lanes on westbound Interstate 10 at Prince Road are blocked due to a crash.

Motorist are urged to use caution while driving in the area.

