Three indicted for smuggling over 400,000 fentanyl pills and meth in Avondale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three people were indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl and Meth, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

Keivin Crosswell-Cervantes, Castro-Ruiz and Alexander Ortega-Islas were found to allegedly have illegal drugs and firearms in Avondale.

On Sept. 21, agents found about 410,000 blue fentanyl pills, 20,000 "rainbow" fentanyl pills and 25 pounds of meth in Avondale. Several firearms were also seized.

The defendants may face a maximum penalty of life in prison, a fine of up to $10,250,000, or both.