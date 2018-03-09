Three dogs saved in midtown duplex fire

TUCSON, Ariz. - The Red Cross is assisting three people and three dogs who were displaced after a duplex fire near Stone and Glenn early Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

Tucson Fire crews found one dog in its kennel when they entered the duplex and quickly moved it outside of the home.

Eleven units and 36 firefighters were able to control the fire in three minutes.

One side of the duplex was occupied by a 26-year-old woman and her two dogs. The other side was occupied by a 46-year-old couple and their dog. Everyone was safely evacuated.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is suspected to be discarded smoking materials.