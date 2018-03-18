Three displaced after apartment fire, 5th and Wilmot

TUCSON, Ariz. - Three people were displaced from their home Sunday afternoon after a bedroom fire in their apartment.

A neighbor called 911 and reported smoke coming from the vents just before 1 p.m.

No smoke alarms were sounding when Tucson Fire crews arrived at the apartment near 5th and Wilmot. When firefighters located a smoke alarm they noted that it was missing a battery.

All three residents made it safely outside and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it appears that a plugged in portable battery pack may have malfunctioned and started the fire.

The importance of functioning alarms is stressed in a TFD media release: