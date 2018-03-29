Three detained after stolen car recovery on Irvington

Brandi Walker
2:56 PM, Mar 29, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - At least three people have been detained after the recovery of a stolen vehicle from an alley at 1350 E. Irvington.

Tucson Police say the owner of the vehicle attempted to get in the vehicle and several people ran out of a home and confronted him.

Officers were parked right behind the stolen vehicle and got out of their car during the confrontation. A gun was initially pointed at the officers. Upon noticing they were pointing a gun at police, the people ran back into the home.

At least one of the people detained had a warrant.

