Three-car crash leads to power outage, traffic light malfunctioning in Midtown

A three-vehicle crash in midtown Monday afternoon resulted in non-life-threatening injuries and damage to a utility pole, according to Tucson Police.

The crash occurred at just before 1 p.m. at East Fort Lowell Road and North Alvernon Way.

The roadway is blocked as officers investigate and crews assess the damage to the pole, TPD said.

In the meantime, power is out for 97 customers in the immediate area, according to the TEP outage map and the traffic signals at Alvernon and also at Dodge are malfunctioning.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.