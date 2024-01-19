Three arrests made in smoke shop shooting on Tucson's Southside

Several arrests have been made in connection to a shooting death that took place on Tucson's south side Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Tucson Police responded to reports of a shooting at a smoke shop at 4949 S. 12th Avenue at about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival they found 26-year-old Michael Jerod Thurman shot inside of the shop. Tucson Fire pronounced Thurman dead at the scene, according to a news release from TPD.

TPD detectives determined that multiple suspects approached Thurman inside of the smoke shop and accosted him, the news release said. One of those suspects shot him, then they all ran from the property. The suspects did not seem to know the victim, the news release said.

Through reviewing forensic evidence, detectives were able to identify three suspects, the news release said. 18-year-old Joseph Armani Davis was arrested on suspicion of felony first degree murder and kidnapping at a residence near West Ajo Way.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Alexander Maximus Buendia, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and kidnapping on Wednesday near West Fort Lowell Road.

The third suspect, 19-year-old Fernando Valencia, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder on Thursday.

Detectives are looking for any other suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

