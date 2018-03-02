Three arrested in $148K marijuana seizure

TUCSON, Ariz. - One man and two women were arrested after total of $148,000 in marijuana was confiscated from their BMW SUV at the State Route 85 Immigration Checkpoint.

A K-9 alerted Ajo Border Patrol agents to a scent where they soon found eight large assortments of marijuana in the rear section of the vehicle.

The trio, from Phoenix, were taken to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigators.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection encourages citizens to report any suspicious activity anonymously and toll free by calling 1-877-872-7435.