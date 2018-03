TUCSON, Ariz. - Accordions valued at $20,000 were stolen early Friday morning from the Chicago Music Store downtown.

Tuscon Police say the security alarm went off just before 4 a.m. and it appears the suspect or suspects entered through the roof.

No one was inside the store at the time of the break-in.

There is no suspect description at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation if you have any information call 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.