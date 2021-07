TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Electric Power is reporting power outages on Tucson's west side Tuesday.

According to an outage map, more than 5,000 customers that live along Greasewood Rd. are affected from Speedway to Starr Pass.

Pima Community College West Campus is also experiencing an outage.

The cause is related to equipment repair, according to the map.