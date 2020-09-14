Thousands without power due to damaged power lines in Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Thousands are without power due to damaged power lines at Glover Road and La Cholla Boulevard, according to a tweet from Oro Valley Police Department.

Power outage in the area of Glover Road and La Cholla due to damaged power lines. TEP has been called and in route. All traffic lights are still functioning. #PowerOutage #Orovalleypd pic.twitter.com/1ZfKtmHRVY — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) September 14, 2020

The Tucson Electric Power outage map shows 1,068 customers have lost power in Oro Valley.

TEP repairs crews are en route and power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

All traffic lights are still functioning.