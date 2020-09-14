Menu

Thousands without power due to damaged power lines in Oro Valley

Tucson Electric Power/Website
Posted at 3:08 PM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-14 18:08:35-04

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. — Thousands are without power due to damaged power lines at Glover Road and La Cholla Boulevard, according to a tweet from Oro Valley Police Department.

The Tucson Electric Power outage map shows 1,068 customers have lost power in Oro Valley.

TEP repairs crews are en route and power is expected to be restored by 4:30 p.m. Monday.

All traffic lights are still functioning.

