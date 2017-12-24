Thousands of Tucson kids meet Santa and get presents at the Miracle on 31st Street

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - Faces lit up this morning as thousands of kids from across Tucson lined up to meet Santa and receive a gift their parents might not be able to give them for Christmas.

Ramon Gonzales raised money and collected donations all year to make the 47th annual Miracle on 31st Street happen.

After a heart attack last year, Gonzales's doctors told him to take it easy. But this year he was back at it to make sure kids, many from his south-side neighborhood, have a Merry Christmas.

Community donations fuel this event. A week ago organizers feared they wouldn't have enough toys, but a late surge of donations made it possible.