Thousands of Tucson jobs up for grabs at Aug. 4 job fair

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An upcoming job fair in Tucson has thousands of jobs up for grabs.

The event takes place at the Tucson City Center (475 N. Granada Avenue) between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

"Job seekers are encouraged to arrive early and to bring plenty of resumes. Make sure to dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers," the event's description said in a press release.

Companies hiring at the event include: Tekakawi, La Frontera Arizona, Farmers Insurance, Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, HDS Truck Driver Institute, Sun Tran, Truly Nolen, Sunnyside School District, Vail School District, Leonardo, United Cerebral Palsy of Southern Arizona, Nesco Resource, Tucson Unified School District, Royal Automotive, Target, Poly Print, Afni, Jim Click Automotive, Arizona @ Work Veteran's Services and many more.

To RSVP for free online, click here.